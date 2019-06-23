Mark Hamill Pokes Fun at His Original Star Wars Costume

You can currently catch Mark Hamill on the big screen voicing the terrifying doll, Chucky, in the new Child’s Play reboot, but that’s not stopping the legendary actor from continuing to post Star Wars content on social media. Hamill recently took to Twitter to share a gif of himself with Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher from a behind-the-scenes clip of the original Star Wars film. Despite the fun the actors seem to be having, Hamill couldn’t help but poke fun of his “droopy” clothing.

This clip reminds me that they never got me the belt or suspenders I kept asking for. Still waiting…#LukeDroopyDrawers https://t.co/1sZE8AjAWX — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 23, 2019

“This clip reminds me that they never got me the belt or suspenders I kept asking for. Still waiting… #LukeDroopyDrawers,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, joining in on the fun.

“NO SUSPENDERS IN SPACE THEY MIGHT FLOAT LOOSE AND STRANGLE YOU OR SOMETHING MARK,” @MGHepburn joked.

“Hope you don’t have to wait until the end of time. This clip is so cute, so are you. You all are,” @Claudia__83 wrote.

“It’s good to see the ‘no underwear in space’ rule was unisex,” @TheFilmTwit added.

Although, this response might be the funniest:

“Mark kept complaining about a belt? Why don’t we have the pants come up tight around the navel.” pic.twitter.com/PHrULrmp3Z — Stephen Robbins (@YakimaAbogado) June 23, 2019

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Child’s Play is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.