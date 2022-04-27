Mark Hamill Reveals Why He Won't Be at Star Wars Celebration

✖

As we approach the next Star Wars Celebration, the first event since Celebration Chicago back in 2019, Lucasfilm has been inundating fans with announcements of casts and creatives that will be in attendance. Confirmed guests for the event so far include Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Ashley Eckstein (voice actor for Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and more. Notably absent from the confirmed names though is the terminally online, and typically present, Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor took to social media to announce why he's not on the list and why he won't be there.

"Sorry I won't be able to join you this year at #StarWarsCelebration," Hamill wrote in a tweet. "I am out of the country filming Mike Flanagan's #TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher until early July. Have a wonderful time! I'll be with you in spirit while my actual body will be elsewhere." Fans quickly flocked to reply to the actor to express their sadness that he wouldn't be present. Hamill's last appearance at the event was 2017's Celebration Orlando where he hosted a panel exclusively paying tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.

Sorry I won't be able to join you this year at #StarWarsCelebration. I am out of the country filming Mike Flanagan's #TheFallOfTheHouseOfUsher until early July. Have a wonderful time! I'll be with you in spirit while my actual body will be elsewhere.

The Fall of the House of Usher has found itself in the news for less than desirable reasons of late however. The next original series from creator Mike Flanagan for Netflix, the Edgar Allan Poe-inspired series was forced to fire one of its stars. Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella was removed from the upcoming Netflix TV series, which he was set to lead as family patriarch Roderick Usher, after an investigation found Langella was "involved in unacceptable conduct on set."

Other confirmed cast members in the series include Carla Gugino (Gerald's Game), Kate Siegel (Haunting of Hill House), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica) as Madeline Usher, Zach Gilford (The Purge: Anarchy), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys For Life), Annabeth Gish (Midnight Mass), Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), JayR Tinaco (Another Life, Space Force), Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher), and Robert Longstreet (Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass).

The Fall of the House of Usher currently does not have a release date, but Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th.