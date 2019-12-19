Star Wars Celebration Adds Kelly Marie Tran and Billie Lourd

✖

Fans headed to this year's Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim were given the exciting update today that beloved stars of the Star Wars sequel trilogy Kelly Marie Tran and Billie Lourd will be appearing at the event. Currently both Tran and Lourd are confirmed to be appearing to offer photo-ops and autographs, though it's unclear if either will be involved in any panels being held during the festivities. Given how much fans enjoyed seeing their characters' adventures in the sequel trilogy, fans have been hoping to see them return to the franchise in some capacity, with their attendance at Celebration at least confirming their interest in connecting with fans of the galaxy far, far away.

Following her debut in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tran has since extended her Disney connection, as she starred in Raya and the Last Dragon. During conversations with the press ahead of that film's release, Tran reflected on her fan-favorite character Rose and cast doubt on the likelihood of reprising the role.

"I miss Rose. I maybe miss who I was when I played her," Tran shared during a conversation for IGN. "I feel like, sometimes, I don't know that I could play her now. I feel like I'm different. I think so many times in our lifetimes, we are constantly growing and learning and, again, the realm of human experience is so limitless, you can be so many different people at one time but, when I think about Rose specifically and who I was then and how I was able to tap into certain parts of myself, I don't know if I could play her again. I miss parts of her."

When discussing how Rose was less jaded when audiences first met her, Tran noted, "That's the part of her that I miss, truly. I feel like I'm like an old woman in the corner smoking a cigarette, being like, 'I remember those days.'"

Lourd's last appearance was in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, where she not only played Lieutenant Connix, but also served as the body double for flashback scenes featuring a young Leia. In this regard, while some fans would surely be excited to see Connix's return, they might be more excited to see Lourd follow in her mother Carrie Fisher's footsteps to play a young version of Leia.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off on May 26th.

