Mark Hamill Claims His Lack of Star Wars Knowledge Makes Him a “Fraud”

When Mark Hamill accepted the role as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars, there’s no way he could have known the type of obsessive fandom the sci-fi movie would create. In the 40 years since its release, the actor revealed that his lack of knowledge about the series as a whole pales in comparison to most of its fans, jokingly calling himself a “fraud.”

“People have studied these things, read the novels and comic books, played the games. They ask me questions like, ‘What’s the Wookiee home planet?’ In many ways, devotees understand what a Jedi is more than I do,” Hamill confessed to Men’s Journal. “When I play the Star Wars video games, my sons laugh because I crash the vehicle just taking it out of the hangar.”

The actor’s ignorance about the details of the franchise doesn’t seem to bother him, with his sons taking every opportunity they can to tease him.

“My son says, ‘If you keep your mouth shut, people might believe you actually know what a Jedi is, rather than opening your mouth and destroying anyone’s hope,’” Hamill confessed. “I’m such a fraud.”

Not only does the actor not know specific details about various elements of the franchise, but he also revealed earlier this year that he can’t even remember some of his own most iconic lines.

“There was a line I said in the first one, that now has been in all of them,” Hamill shared with GQ. “I don’t know about Rogue One, I’ve only seen that once. ‘I have a very bad feeling about this.’ Or, ‘I have a bad feeling about this.’ That’s another thing, people have seen these things more than I have, so they correct me.”

He added, “I’ll say, ‘The medical droid,” and they go, ‘IG-88!’ A lot of these things weren’t named until they became toys. We called them, when we were shooting them, ‘the medical droid,’ but when they made it into a toy, they had to have some designation to copyright.”

The actor can next be seen in The Last Jedi, which lands in theaters on December 15.

