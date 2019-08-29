Marvel Editor-In-Chief Reveals How He Got His Banned Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Coke Bottles Past TSA

Today is a big day for Star Wars fans in Florida as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is finally open in Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the special Coke bottles sold at the park have been banned by TSA. The bottles are shaped like thermal detonators, which were first made famous in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Despite replicating fictional technology, TSA claims the bottles still violate airport policies. However, according to Marvel Editor-In-Chief, C.B. Cebulski, there is a way around the new rule.

After D23 last week, I was able to get my empty Galaxy’s Edge Coca-Cola bottle through TSA by removing it from my carry-on, separating the top from the bottle, and explaining to the agent what it was before running it through the scanner. https://t.co/Gr8NMm10s6 — C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) August 29, 2019

“After D23 last week, I was able to get my empty Galaxy’s Edge Coca-Cola bottle through TSA by removing it from my carry-on, separating the top from the bottle, and explaining to the agent what it was before running it through the scanner,” Cebulski wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While attempting to take the bottles with you through the airport is still a risk (they’ve been banned from both carry-on bags and checked bags), it can’t hurt to take Cebulski’s approach as long as you’re willing to lose the souvenir in the event that the plan doesn’t work.

Even though they are meant to replicate thermal detonators, it would be easy to see how a TSA agent who is unfamiliar with the Star Wars saga could mistake the items for a real-world explosive device. You can check out the bottles below:

“It could create concern that it’s the real thing,” TSA spokesperson Jim Gregory shared with The OC Register.

The products were unveiled earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration, with the bottles using signature Coca-Cola color schemes in conjunction with the Aurebesh language to offer guests Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Dasani.

“The design of this thing just looks cool,” Walt Disney Imagineering portfolio creative executive Scott Trowbridge shared when the products were unveiled. “Kind of thermal detonator-ish. It’s kind of awesome.”

While the Coke bottle ban is a bit of a setback for Galaxy’s Edge, the new attraction appears to be popping on its first day open for business in Florida. Check out some crowd photos and fan reactions here.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is officially open at Disneyland in California and Hollywood Studios in Florida. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theatres on December 20th.