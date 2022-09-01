New Star Wars: Andor Black Series Figure Exclusives Will Launch Alongside the Disney+ Premiere

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

We are less than a month away from the premiere of the Rogue One prequel series Star Wars: Andor on Disney+, and Hasbro has revealed their plans for Black Series figure debuts set around the launch of the show. Black Series Cassian Andor and B2EMO figures debuted back in July for San Diego Comic-Con, and we're still waiting on a launch date / partners for that pack, but we now know that Shoetrooper, Imperial Officer (Ferrix), Imperial Officer (Dark Times), and Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission) figures will be available to pre-order via Target and Walmart in the coming weeks. The full details are available below, and keep in mind that the links won't be live until after the launch times.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR (ALDHANI MISSION) - $27.99 (Available for pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart as part of their next Collector Con event): "In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale CASSIAN ANDOR (ALDHANI MISSION) figure, inspired by the character's appearance on Aldhani in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL OFFICER (DARK TIMES) – $27.99 (Available for pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart as part of their next Collector Con event): " In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale IMPERIAL OFFICER (DARK TIMES) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER – $27.99 (Available for pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target): "In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SHORETROOPER figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL OFFICER (FERRIX) - $27.99 (Available for pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target) "In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale IMPERIAL OFFICER (FERRIX) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.