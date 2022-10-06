New Star Wars: Andor Black Series Figure Exclusives Drop at NYCC 2022 Collector Con

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Rogue One prequel series Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and Hasbro has revealed their Black Series figure debuts inspired by the show. A huge wave of Andor Black Series figures debuted during Pulse Con 2022, and Shoretrooper, Imperial Officer (Ferrix), Imperial Officer (Dark Times), and Cassian Andor (Aldhani Mission) figures are now available to pre-order via Target and Walmart.

The Target exclusives went live on September 23rd, and they were followed by Walmart exclusives today, October 6th during their NYCC 2022 Collector Con event. The full details are available below. You can keep tabs on all of the Collector Con releases right here via our master list.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR (ALDHANI MISSION) - $27.99 (Available for pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart as part of their NYCC 2022 Collector Con event): "In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale CASSIAN ANDOR (ALDHANI MISSION) figure, inspired by the character's appearance on Aldhani in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL OFFICER (DARK TIMES) – $27.99 (Available for pre-order 10/6 at 10AM ET exclusively at Walmart as part of their NYCC 2022 Collector Con event): " In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale IMPERIAL OFFICER (DARK TIMES) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER – $27.99 (Available for pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target): "In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale SHORETROOPER figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES IMPERIAL OFFICER (FERRIX) - $27.99 (Available for pre-order 9/23 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target) "In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire! STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale IMPERIAL OFFICER (FERRIX) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+.