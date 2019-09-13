New Star Wars Comic Might Have Teased Snoke’s Connection to Palpatine

One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars galaxy continues to plague fans, as many people continue to wonder about the mysterious origins of former Supreme Leader Snoke. We say “former,” of course, because the enigmatic Dark Side villain was unceremoniously killed by his own protégé Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering who Snoke actually is, in fact it’s only added more flames to the fire. And while J.J. Abrams might answer that question in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coinciding with the return of Emperor Palpatine, another comic might have teased the answer.

The new issue of Age of Resistance: Supreme Leader Snoke, we get a glimpse of Kylo Ren’s training regimen with the villain as the two take a trip to the iconic location of Dagobah. And during this issue, Snoke has a line that could tease a connection to Emperor Palpatine.

Snoke is talking to Ben Solo here and referencing his uncle Luke Skywalker, who the Knight of Ren disparages and instigates Snoke’s comment: “If I had your uncle by my side instead of you, the galaxy would have been mine a long time ago.”

On the surface, it makes it seem like this comment is simply a reference to Luke’s power as a Jedi Master. But it also mirrors the Emperor’s own designs, as he attempted to convert Luke to the Dark Side and tempted him to kill his father. Luke refused, and Darth Vader eventually hurled the Emperor to his doom… or did he?

Readjusting our tinfoil hats here for a second, this could be a subtle tease that the Emperor and Snoke are more connected than we realized — which is entirely possible, considering the Emperor had plans within plans in his machinations to rule the galaxy and the Force, and we don’t know much about Snoke at all.

Fans speculate that the Emperor could have kept up his cloning plans in secret, mimicking the storyline from the Legends canon where Palpatine continued to plague the galaxy long after death. Snoke could be an extension of that, or even be something that has to do with Darth Plagueis and his attempts to manipulate midichlorians.

We’ll finally learn more about the Emperor’s return when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.

Age of Resistance: Supreme Leader Snoke is now available in shops and online.