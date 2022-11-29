New Star Wars The Black Series ROTJ 40th Anniversary Figure Pre-Order Details
The Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy event is now in week 7, with only two more weekly merch reveals to go. As has been the case with most of the Star Wars drops, Hasbro is taking the spotlight with a new wave of figures in their Black Series lineup. This time around, it's a collection of Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary Black Series figures of Chewbacca, Paploo, Emperor Palpatine, Bib Fortuna and Stormtrooper that will be available to pre-order starting tomorrow, November 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET.
You will be able to find all of these new ROTJ Black Series figures right here at Entertainment Earth at launch priced at $24.99 each with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout. Additional retailers will be added to the list below when they go live.
- The Black Series Paploo
- The Black Series Emperor Palpatine
- The Black Series Chewbacca
- The Black Series Bib Fortuna
- The Black Series Stormtrooper
