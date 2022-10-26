Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber Pre-Orders Drop Today

We are in the second week of a 9-week Star Wars-themed holiday event that Hasbro has dubbed "Bring Home the Galaxy". The first week launched pre-orders for a Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet and a wave of Retro Collection figures, but this time around a new Force FX Elite Lightsaber is taking the spotlight. Specifically, Luke Skywalker's iconic green Lightsaber as it has appeared in everything from the original Star Wars films to The Mandalorian series on Disney+.

A Luke Skywalker ligthsaber was previously released in the Black Series Force FX lineup, but the new Elite version features advanced LEDs, sounds, and more realistic deco. A switch and button on the hilt can be used to activate the effects, which include progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Black Series Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber will be available starting tomorrow, October 26th at 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth priced at $278.99 (free US shipping using the code FALLFREE22). It is expected to arrive in the Spring of 2023. Additional retailer pre-order links will be added when they become available. UPDATE: Disney has also revealed that the Count Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn lightsaber hilts pictured below will be available to pre-order here at shopDisney on October 26th at 7am PT / 10am ET.

If you want to complete the Luke Skywalker look, you can pair your new lightsaber with the Bespin jacket replica that launched earlier this week alongside a Han Solo version. It's available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $129.99 (all taxes and shipping included) in sizes XS to XXXL. The interior lining features artwork from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and a Jedi Order patch is included on the sleeve.

You can keep tabs on our Hasbro section for more Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy reveals. Some recent Star Wars headlines include the following: