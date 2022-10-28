New Star Wars Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Former Walmart Exclusive Pre-Order Details
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hasbro's 1027 livestream event included a ton of reveals for fans of Marvel, Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, Magic the Gathering and, of course, Star Wars. A complete breakdown of the new Star Wars releases can be found below along with pre-order links. Beyond that, you'll find a list of pre-orders for former Walmart exclusives that went live at additional retailers this week. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.
0comments
- Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (ROTJ 40th Annviersary) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Din Djarin (Morak / The Mandalorian) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Cal Kestis (Jedi: Survivor) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Edition Protocol Droid – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artillery Stormtrooper (The Mandalorian) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- See More: Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 / Former Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives / Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artoo-Deeto (R2-D2) Sensorscope 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Gunner 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Stormtrooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bespin Security Guard Helder Spinoza 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Incinerator Trooper and Grogu 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Imperial Stormtrooper and E-Web Cannon 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Ahsoka Tano and Grogu 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bespin Security Guard Isdam Edian 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
You can check out more Star Wars The Vintage Collection exclusive offerings here at Walmart. You can keep tabs on our Hasbro section for more Star Wars reveals.