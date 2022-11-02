Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Orders: Updated

MCM London Comic Con took place this past weekend, and Hasbro was there debuting yet another big wave of Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. These figures (and a Speeder Bike vehicle) cover all corners of the Star Wars universe from films and tv to comic books and video games. All of the details can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) at checkout) and here on Amazon. UPDATE: Star Wars: Andor figures from the Bring Home the Galaxy campaign are now available. See listings below.

In addition to the London Comic Con Black Series and Vintage Collection drops listed below, several figures in Hasbro's Black Series holiday lineup for 2022 also went up pre-order on November 1st. You can check out all of those figures right here. You might also want to browse through other recent Star Wars Hasbro drops that include figures from their 1027 event and the Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber from Bring Home the Galaxy week 2. Finally, Disney+ has launched a special perk for subscribers that involves Star Wars collectibles. You can read all about it right here.

Star Wars The Black Series London Comic Con Pre-Orders:

Star Wars The Vintage Collection London Comic Con Pre-Orders: