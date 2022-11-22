Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster Funko Pop Features Luke Skywalker and R2-D2

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There have been quite a few standout Pops in Funko's lineup of figures that feature comic cover, game cover, album cover, VHS cover, and movie poster backdrops, but we have to say that this one celebrating the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope might be the best to date. They've taken Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 from the poster art backdrop and placed them in Funko Pop form, and the whole thing is wrapped up in a hard protective case.

The Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Funko Pop measures 17-inches tall with a Luke Skywalker Pop that measures 3.75-inches. It's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $59.99 (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) with a release date set for February 2023. While you're at it, you might want to check out the huge wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops that were released earlier today.

