Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Teases Fan-Favorite Jedi From Clone Wars

Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi weren’t the only Jedi to survive the terrifying Order 66. Several Jedi went into hiding after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, including Fallen Order lead character Cal Kestis. In Wednesday’s episode of , one of those surviving Jedi was mentioned, and it was a name that many Star Wars fans are probably familiar with: Quinlan Vos.

While trying to get young Leia to safety, Obi-Wan was picked up by Tala, a former officer in the Empire that has since started providing safe passage to those who stand against its rule. When they reach a safe room, Obi-Wan sees writings on the wall from different people who have passed through. He mentions that one of the messages is from Quinlan, a fellow Jedi whom he worked with in the past.

Quinlan hasn’t been featured much in Star Wars over the years, but he has certainly made an impact with fans for his exciting nature and knack for bending the rules. He appeared in or was mentioned in a few episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fighting alongside Obi-Wan. He also appeared in one of Yoda’s visions, in which the Jedi master saw a version of the Jedi order that hadn’t been corrupted. This lead many to believe that Quinlan’s willingness to work around rules and regulations for the betterment of others made him a better Jedi.

In addition to his role in Clone Wars, Quinlan Vos also appeared in the background of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, during a scene on Tatooine. He wasn’t mentioned in the film but donned his classic hair and facial markings.

When Order 66 was issued, Quinlan was involved in the Battle of Kashyyyk and fought off clone forces. It has since been assumed that he survived the order, alongside his lover, Khaleen Hentz.

