Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor Confirms He Had a Lightsaber Battle with Oasis Lead Singer

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is setting the record straight about Oasis lead singer Noel Gallagher's story that the two had a lightsaber fight after McGregor was cast as the iconic character in the Star Wars franchise over two decades ago and it turns out, Gallagher's account is mostly accurate. McGregor confirmed that the battle did indeed take place during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, however, the actor said he didn't remember anyone giving lessons -- Gallagher had claimed to have given such lessons to McGregor.

"Well, it was Noel Gallagher's 30th birthday party and he lived quite close to me in London, north London," McGregor said. "And I was at his party and then there was a lightsaber fight in his garden very early the next day in the morning. But I don't remember too much instruction. I don't remember any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden."

As for who actually won the battle, McGregor said he didn’t think either he or Gallagher could recall that detail.

"I would be surprised if either of us could remember that,” McGregor said.

McGregor will be picking up a lightsaber again as he reprises his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, though he did explain that his costume in the series will be a bit different than what fans might expect for Obi-Wan to wear.

"It was good. It feels great. I have to say I'm having a really good time. The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect," McGregor said. "To go back into the role, shall we say, is great. It's all still layered, it feels good. There are great scripts, and great people to work with. It's great. I'm having a good time."

In addition to McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Hayden Christensen, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now in production and will stream on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

