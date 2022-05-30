Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reveals Why the Jedi Returns to Fight the Inquisitors

✖

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi were released on Disney+ this past Friday, officially bringing Prequel Trilogy stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen back into the Star Wars fold. Fans knew going into the series that it was set a decade after Episode III, which means that Obi-Wan is supposed to be living a life in exile on Tatooine, watching over young Luke Skywalker. The trailers, however, featured a major showdown with the Inquisitors, leaving viewers wondering what drove the Jedi out of his supposedly strict exile.

Towards the end of the first episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the reason for his fight was revealed, and to say it was unexpected would be an understatement. While Obi-Wan was tasked with watching over Luke, Leia went into the care of Bail Organa to raise as his adopted daughter. We learn that Leia is kidnapped by the Inquisitors early on, being used as bait to draw out Obi-Wan.

While Obi-Wan didn't want to go after Leia because watching over Luke was his mission, Bail's please eventually broke through. Obi-Wan ended up going toe-to-toe with the Inquisitors in order to save and protect the young princess.

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

What did you think of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know in the comments!