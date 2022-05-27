Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Dropping Early on Disney+

✖

The wait for Obi-Wan Kenobi has been made a little bit shorter. The first two episodes of the highly anticipated new series were set to debut on Disney+ first thing Friday morning, aka 12:01 am PT on May 27th. With those episodes being screened at Star Wars Celebration on Thursday night, Disney and Lucasfilm have opted to change up the plan. Obi-Wan Kenobi's first episodes are now dropping on Thursday night.

The official Star Wars account tweeted during the screening that the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi is moving up a few hours. Both episodes will now be released on Disney+ at 9 pm PT. For the fans that have been asking for a more reasonable premiere time for big event shows like this, your wish has been granted.

The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.

The time for @ObiWanKenobi has arrived…early.

Start streaming the first two episodes TONIGHT at 9PM PT on @Disneyplus.

Star Wars fans everywhere have been awaiting the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as it marks the return of two fan-favorite stars from the Prequel Trilogy. Ewan McGregor has reprised his role as the titular Jedi, while Hayden Christensen will finally get to play the next evolution of Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader.

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin's son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin's turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

Are you excited to see Disney+ dropping the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere early? Will you be staying up to watch? Let us know in the comments!