Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Features Some Major Star Wars Character Cameos

Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale episode had a lot to deliver – and deliver it did, indeed. It's hardly a SPOILER to say that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) has to face Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) one last time – or that we already kind of know how that confrontation ends (or how the rematch goes years later). However, Obi-Wan introduced some new character arcs (Reva, Young Leia) to the Star Wars mythos that also needed resolution, not to mention a few lingering fan-service thrills to deliver.

And, not surprisingly, that fan-service included some big character cameo appearances from some iconic Star Wars actors!

(WARNING: Obi-Wan Finale SPOILERS Follow!)

The biggest cameo in Obi-Wan's finale episode comes right at the very end, and it's the one Star Wars fans had been speculating about since this series was announced: Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn!

There were two big theories as to how Neeson would return as Qui-Gon – flashback or Force ghost – and it turns out to be the latter. In the epilogue of the story, Obi-Wan heads out into the desert of Tatooine to find new purpose, and as he gets to the mouth of a deep canyon region, Obi-Wan finds the Force ghost of his former master waiting there. Impatiently.

As Qui-Gon informs Obi-Wan, he was always there, waiting for his pupil to simply gain the vision to see him – which Obi-Wan subsequently has after making his peace with the loss of Anakin Skywalker. Qui-Gon also tells Obi-Wan they have a long way to go (literally and figuratively) – so could we see Liam Neeson in Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 in a more recurring role?

Before Liam Neeson makes his big Star Wars return as Qui-Gon Jinn, the other epilogue of Obi-Wan's story looks in on Darth Vader. After losing his duel with Obi-Wan, Vader goes back to his castle on Mustafar and is in full-on warpath mode, ready to tear the galaxy apart to find his rival. However, someone has a problem with Vader's new mission: his Sith Lord master, Darth Sidious!

Ian McDiarmid's Emperor Palpatine makes yet another cameo return to Star Wars – in the same fashion that we first met his character: appearing as a hologram during a call with Vader. Palpatine turns Vader away from his pursuit of Obi-Wan by cunningly posing the question of which master truly holds sway over him. "Vader" must let go of any final attachments Anakin once had...

At this point. McDiarmid is the MVP of Star Wars in terms of dedication to the franchise, lending his body and voice to many projects. That said, Liam Neeson is definitely about to break Star Wars Twitter as the comeback kid we've been waiting for.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+