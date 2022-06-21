Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Hope for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have a new hope for more Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Disney+ series reunites the Star Wars prequel trilogy co-stars 17 years after 2005's Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, revealing Obi-Wan (McGregor) and Darth Vader's (Christensen) first meeting in a decade. Lucasfilm has billed the six-part Obi-Wan — which airs "Part VI" Wednesday, June 22 on Disney+ — as a one-off limited series, but head writer Joby Harold and director Deborah Chow have hinted the titular Jedi could return for a second season of adventures in the galaxy far, far away.

After ending his nearly two-decade Star Wars hiatus, McGregor told British GQ of an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, "I really hope we do another [season]. If I could do one of these every now and again — I'd just be happy about it."

McGregor added he was excited to reunite with his Episode II and Episode III co-star Christensen, who suits up as the Sith Lord Darth Vader for a 10-years-later rematch on Mapuzo in "Part III." "I got a jolt of fear that made me six years old again," McGregor said of Christensen's Vader. "I've never experienced that before. I just about crapped my pants."

And Christensen — who has said he's open to reprising the Anakin Skywalker role in his own Darth Vader spinoff series on Disney+ — also confirmed he would return for a second season of Obi-Wan or another series set in the Star Wars galaxy.

"[Obi-Wan Kenobi] was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character," Christensen recently told RadioTimes.com. "You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy revealed an Obi-Wan Season 2 is "certainly something we talk about."

"Mainly because everybody came together and had such an incredible time. Ewan had an incredible time. Hayden had an incredible time," Kennedy said. "So certainly from that point of view, everybody involved would love to see this not end. But we have to really spend our time asking the question: Why would we do it? If we were to decide to do anything more with the Obi-Wan character, we'd have to really answer the question why?"

Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 6 is streaming Wednesday, June 22 on Disney+.