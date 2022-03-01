Star Wars: Latest Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Rumor Claims Major Jedi Character Making A Return

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Obi-Wan Kenobi event series on Disney+. The series will bring back Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, for a rematch (or two) with Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. With Obi-Wan‘s series serving as something of an epilogue to the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy (as well as a bridge to the Original Trilogy), it’s been no surprise to hear rumors swirling that major Star Wars Prequels characters are returning for cameos.

The latest rumor is one that ironically addresses one of the first characters that Star Wars fans speculated about seeing in the Obi-Wan series: Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, who was played in the Star Wars Prequels by actor Liam Neeson!

Making Star Wars‘ Jason Ward was speaking with Star Wars Santa, and they were discussing the possibilities of which iconic Jedi characters Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan will make contact with. When the discussion reached the odds of Yoda showing up in the series, it was wondered whether Yoda would show up in person, or through some sort of “Force Skype” connection. According to what Ward says, Yoda isn’t the only character with that question hanging over his head!

“Well that’s my question about Qui-Gon,” Ward states in the video. “I know Qui-Gon’s in it, but I don’t know if he’s a voice-over or if he’s a physical ghost.” He quickly added, “That was a really big scoop, by the way, I just dropped. I know he’s in it now. Like I know. I’ve been told [gives ‘thumbs up’ sign].”

Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn

Indeed, a lot of Star Wars fans have been wondering less about if Liam Neeson would return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan series and more about how that cameo will occur. Qui-Gon of course died in a duel with Darth Maul during the Batlle of Naboo in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace; however, Qui-Gon was also the first Jedi of that era to master transcendence of death and return as a Force ghost. Qui-Gon taught Yoda the technique, but we never really got a full story on how Obi-Wan mastered it, as well. Perhaps this Obi-Wan Kenobi series will kill two birds with one stone, by having Obi-Wan visit Yoda to learn the Force Ghost technique – with a little guidance from Qui-Gon’s Force ghost?

If not that, Liam Neeson could indeed simply lend his voice to the series, as Qui-Gon’s “ghost” is heard but unseen by an inexperienced Obi-Wan; or there could be flashbacks to a de-aged Neeson and McGregor adventuring as Master and padawan, years before. Star Wars TV has proven itself capable of any of these scenarios, and fans will likely take Neeson back any way they can get him.

For his part, Liam Neeson said he’d come back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, early last year: “I’ll be honest with you: I haven’t heard that at all,” Neeson told Collider about rumors of his cameo, before adding: “Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi streams on Disney+ in May.