Obi-Wan Kenobi: Liam Neeson Comments on Qui-Gon Jinn’s Rumored Star Wars Return

Liam Neeson has finally commented on his possible return to the Star Wars Universe as Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Neeson was a guest on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel wasn’t shy about interrogating Neeson about his rumored return in Obi-Wan Kenobi. But Neeson had news that would only disappoint Star Wars fans. He said, “I heard Ewan McGregor was going to do a series. No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached.” Neeson went on to joke about The Walt Disney Company not being able to afford him, but Kimmel wouldn’t be dissuaded. Like many Star Wars fans, the host can’t help but wonder if Neeson is lying to cover up the surprise.

Liam Neeson took on the starring role of Qui-Gon Jin in the first of George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels, The Phantom Menace. Qui-Gon was one of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s teachers, and the Jedi Master was the one who discovered Anakin Skywalker Tatooine and pushed for him to be trained as a Jedi. Qui-Gon Jin was killed in a duel with Darth Maul during the Battle of Naboo; however, by the end of the Clone Wars/Prequel Trilogy, it is revealed that Qui-Gon Jin has found a way to transcend death and make contact with the living (starting with Master Yoda) through the Force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s actually a lot of room for Liam Neeson to return as Qui-Gon Jin in this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, so fans are right to remain a little skeptical. Obi-Wan Kenobi is examining how the Jedi Master is faring ten years after escaping Order 66, and presumably his quest to confront (and possibly redeem?) Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker (who will once again be played by Hayden Christensen).

A lot of signs point to the deeper character arc of Obi-Wan Kenobi being about Obi-Wan learning finding balance in himself again, after the traumas of Revenge of the Sith, and uncertainty waiting for the spark of hope that Luke and Leia Skywalker will bring to the galaxy. Presumably, Obi-Wan will be examining his own connection to the Force – especially since Revenge of the Sith’s epilogue saw Yoda inform him that Qui-Gon’s spirit had returned to the Force, to teach Yoda and other Jedi how to transcend death. We know that by the time Obi-Wan Kenobi “dies” in Star Wars: A New Hope, he’s fully mastered and is confident in his ability to return from death as a Force ghost – now we will likely see how that power was earned.

That’s where Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jin comes in: if Obi-Wan is making strides toward the power of becoming a Force ghost, then it seems like it would be a wasted opportunity not to have a scene of Obi-Wan making contact with Qui-Gon’s spirit. It would be a nice echo of when Luke first sees Obi-Wan’s Force ghost years later – plus it would be the welcome resolution for Star Wars Prequels fans, as Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan never really got to say goodbye.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to stream on Disney+ in 2022.