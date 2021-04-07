New Star Wars Book Teases Obi-Wan Contacting Qui-Gon During New TV Series Timeline

✖

The release of Kristin Baver's new book Skywalker: A Family at War has reminded Star Wars fans that Obi-Wan Kenobi learned to contact his former master Qui-Gon Jinn using the Force roughly 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which would also approximately line up with the timeline of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. While this isn't the first time the franchise has shed light on the process of communicating from beyond the grave through the Force, the release of this book and the timing of production on the Obi-Wan series has fans speculating that this is setting the stage for Liam Neeson to reprise his beloved role.

The new book details, "Before he and Yoda had parted ways, the old Jedi revealed that Obi-Wan's beloved master Qui-Gon Jinn had returned from the netherwold of the Force, manifesting his conscious mind even after death. It took 10 years, but eventually Obi-Wan was able to commune with his dearest friend, resurrected within the cosmic Force."

The final scenes of Revenge of the Sith had already hinted at Qui-Gon having learned these abilities, as the dead Jedi's contact with Obi-Wan was also chronicled in the 2017 book Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View. That anthology compiled a variety of short stories about ancillary characters in the galaxy far, far away to help elucidate the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. Written by Claudia Gray, the story "Master and Apprentice" details the emotional reunion between the pair, while Season 6 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars saw Qui-Gon's Force ghost coming to the aid of Yoda.

Released just last month, the full cast list for Obi-Wan Kenobi confirmed the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, but Neeson wasn't listed among the cast. The actor did, however, confirm earlier this year that he'd be open for a return, but hadn't heard about such an opportunity.

"I'll be honest with you: I haven't heard that at all," Neeson shared with Collider when asked about rumors of his return, though he admitted, "Sure, I'd be up for that, yeah."

Skywalker: A Family at War is available now. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi starts shooting this month.

