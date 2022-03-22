Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Ewan McGregor Tries to Do Jedi Mind Tricks in Real Life

Obi-Wan Kenobi is easily the most legendary characters in Star Wars history other than Darth Vader. The character introduces the audience, and Luke Skywalker, to the ways of the Jedi, including the infamous Jedi mind trick. The Jedi mind trick is when a Jedi uses the force to convince an adversary or someone unwitting person to do something against their will. With the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series being very Jedi-centric, I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a lot of the mind trick.

Fans of the franchise usually attempt to use the power of the force, sometimes as a joke and other times they truly believe they can use a Jedi mind trick. You’d think that the actors who play Jedi’s would be in on it as well, but that isn’t the case. Ewan McGregor, who returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the upcoming limited series on Disney+, recently revealed that he’s never attempted to use a Jedi mind trick even as a joke.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Have I ever tried to use a Jedi mind trick? Not really. I mean, I’ve been accused of doing it here and there by people who are trying to be funny. But no, I don’t think so,” McGregor reveals to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve seen like tv hypnotists and stuff who do a sort of similar repeating things and they kind of… I’ve seen that on tv a bit where they actually get people to believe something that’s not true or something by the way they say things. But no, I don’t have those skills.”



The Obi-Wan Kenobi star went on to disclose that he does attempt to use other Jedi abilities such as opening doors, by waving his hand. “I do it with doors. I like to do that with them automatic doors for my own amusement. I always do a little Jedi move for the doors,” he says while doing the Jedi gesture with his hand. “And I have occasionally been caught doing it. You know, at like the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolly. It’s just always for my own… because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that and that’s kind of embarrassing.”



Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 25th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. Have you ever tried using any Jedi abilities? Are you excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!