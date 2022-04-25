Obi-Wan Kenobi: Three New Photos Show Off the World of the Disney+ Show

✖

Ahead of the release of their new issue, Total Film magazine has released a trio of stills from Disney+'s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. The show, which will see Star Wars prequel series standout Ewan McGregor return to the role for the first time in years, takes place in between the prequel trilogy and Obi-Wan's death in Star Wars: A New Hope. It will air just over a month from now, marking the latest installment in the Disney+ Star Wars canon, which also includes The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While characters like Ahsoka Tano, Lando Calrissian, and Cassian Andor all reportedly have shows on the way, it's Obi-Wan who will follow those bounty hunters out of the gate.

Among the photos is a shot of the Grand Inquisitor, who will presumably play a major role in the series. Ther is also one of the most bustling urban centers ever to make an appearance in the often-barren world of Star Wars. That's an interesting thing to see in a Star Wars series, as it gives the galaxy far, far away a much more futuristic, Blade Runner-inspired look. Still, it stands to reason that in a world as technologically advanced as theirs, there would be at least some Earth-like cities around.

You can see the photos below (via Mr. Scoop).

Disney+ describes the series, "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

The series was originally slated to premiere on May 25th, which would have been the 45th anniversary of the release of Star Wars: A New Hope, though likely with Star Wars Celebration being held that same weekend, the series premiere was pushed to May 27th. Additionally, rather than only debuting one episode, the premiere will feature the first two installments of the series. While no official plans have been unveiled, there will likely be a screening event or gathering at Star Wars Celebration to showcase those first two episodes, potentially with the cast and crew also being in attendance.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi before it premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.

