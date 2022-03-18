Star Wars: New Obi-Wan Kenobi Synopsis Teases Betrayal

Star Wars fans have known for quite some time that Darth Vader would be appearing in the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series, though the show’s description on Disney+ now has some fans wondering if there could be some other betrayals that we’ll come to learn about in the narrative. More specifically, the show’s description on the streamer implies that Kenobi might be facing multiple former allies, as opposed to specifically Vader, who was once his closest comrade as Anakin Skywalker. Check out the official description below before Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th.

Disney+ describes the series, “During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire.”

Arguably there’s no bigger betrayal in the realm of science fiction than Anakin turning his back on Obi-Wan, but the timeline of the series and the implication that there are multiple betrayals will surely spark some speculation about who else might be appearing in the project. As seen in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the Clone Army turned their backs on the Jedi to execute Order 66, so surely some fans will be wondering if this could mean we’ll see clone troopers appearing in the new series, as rumors have circled that such appearances could be expected.

While fans were understandably excited that the new series would feature actor Hayden Christensen returning to sport the Darth Vader costume, star Ewan McGregor hinted that we could likely expect flashback scenes in which his Obi-Wan was interacting with Anakin.

“I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again,” McGregor shared with Forbes earlier this year. “I’m not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it’s really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it.”

In this regard, we surely can’t rule out seeing Temuera Morrison as any number of clone troopers in the new series, given how integral the soldiers were to many of Obi-Wan and Anakin’s missions.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th.

