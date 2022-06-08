Funko Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Series Continues With a Sabine Wren Darksaber Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last month, amidst the Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th) festivities, Funko launched a new Amazon exclusive Pop figure series that celebrates the women of Star Wars, and it started with Padmé Amidala. The second Star Wars Funko Pop in what will eventually be a six figure series was released today, and it's none other than Sabine Wren wielding the Darksaber in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $12.99 with a release date set for October 21st.. Given that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will make her live action debut in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahoska, we might see the character with the Darksaber once more.

As for the Padmé Funko Pop, it features the character played by Natalie Portman in her Senate gown from the scene in Revenge of the Sith where Supreme Chancellor Palpatine establishes the first Galactic Empire, and Padmé utters the famous line 'So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause.'

The Padmé Amidala Power of the Galaxy Series Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $12.99 with a release date set for September 2nd. It is the first of what will eventually be a six figure series. A new Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop will launch each month through the end of the year, highlighting women throughout the saga.

"Padmé has some of the most iconic outfits in the Star Wars franchise, so it was challenging to choose just one of her many memorable looks," Meg Dunn, designer at Funko, tells StarWars.com. "I've always found her dual roles as Queen Amidala and later senator of Naboo to be really fascinating, and we wanted to find a way to represent both sides of her character – her poise and beauty as a queen, and her strength and courage as a leader." That thought process finally led to an answer, one inspired by what is perhaps Padmé's defining moment.

