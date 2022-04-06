Star Wars Duel of the Fates Funko Pop Series Concludes With Qui-Gon Jinn

Say what you want about the Star Wars prequels, but the Duel of the Fates in the Phantom Menace is arguably the best lightsaber battle of the entire series. That’s why it’s surprising that Funko hasn’t given the duel featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn facing off against Darth Maul the Pop figure treatment. That changed back in December with the launch of a Deluxe Darth Maul Funko Pop figure, which was followed by the Obi-Wan Pop figure for Funko Fair 2022, and now Qui-Gon Jinn.

The Dart Maul Funko Pop is the first of three Deluxe figures that will combine to form a Duel of the Fates display, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon now for $29.99 with a release date set for April 9th. Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to pre-order on Amazon for $29.99 with a release date set for June 17th. Finally, a listing for Qui-Gon Jinn went live here on Amazon today, April 6th, and we expect it to be available to pre-order by the end of the day. It will be listed as “temporarily out of stock” until then. Note that the entire Duel of the Fates Funko Pop series is exclusive to Amazon, following the same pattern that we’ve seen in the past with numerous Star Wars and Marvel Funko Pop special collections.

Don’t forget that the highly anticipated Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series begins streaming on Disney+ May 27th. A synopsis is available below, and you can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series will also feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, and will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars.