Patton Oswalt Has the Best Response to Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie News

Marvel and Star Wars fans were stunned last night with the news that Kevin Feige would be developing a film for Lucasfilm, taking a trip to the galaxy far, far away for the first time in his illustrious career. The announcement brought tons of questions about the future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the future of the Star Wars franchise after the Skywalker Saga ends. But there’s one fan who couldn’t help but bring up the prospect of a crossover, and he did it by referencing one of the most epic nerd speeches in pop culture.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt addressed Feige’s Star Wars movie with a simple, amazing tweet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

what have i done https://t.co/Uwyo8RVQVZ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 26, 2019

If you’re not sure what he’s referencing, let us introduce you to Oswalt’s filibuster that took place on an episode of the NBC series Parks and Recreation. In the episode, Oswalt plays a historian who attempts a filibuster in order to prevent a vote from the city council. But actors Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari told the crew to continue filming for as long as Oswalt ranted, prompting an improvised rant that suggested the Marvel Universe heroes and the Greek gods join the Star Wars galaxy in order to defeat Thanos.

The episode was released before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so no one really knew what to expect with the revival of the franchise after Disney’s purchase. That’s why it was so perfect for Oswalt’s improvised fan-fiction, imagining an impossible situation where two insanely popular franchises cross over.

Of course, such a prospect will unlikely never happen. If a crossover film between 21 Jumpstreet and Men in Black is hard to get going, imagine the prospect of the Avengers joining the Rebel Alliance. It’s just not going to happen.

But this is still the perfect reason to revisit Oswalt’s epic speech, which is filled with the unbridled imagination of a third-grader’s fan fiction.

There’s no word yet on when Feige’s Star Wars movie is set to release nor what it will entail. Let’s just trust that the producer has the wherewithal to ignore Oswalt’s ridiculous suggestions.

Cover photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images / NBC Universal.