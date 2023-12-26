Rebel Moon Spoilers Discussion | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Zack Snyder and Netflix's Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire in a FULL SPOILERS Discussion!

Has Zack Snyder created THE successor to the Star Wars franchise? And did Rebel Moon 1 both satisfy us as a standalone effort and the launchpad for a much bigger franchise universe to come? Is it better than Snyder's work in the DCEU?

Rebel Moon – Part One Review

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Rebel Moon:

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is a flashy but hollow advertisement for the larger multimedia IP that will follow. Could we one day look back at this first chapter – with the full context of the franchise behind it – and feel more emotional impact about its events? Possibly, but that day is not today.

