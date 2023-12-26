Rebel Moon Spoilers Discussion | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation podcast show discusses Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part One in FULL SPOILERS!

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews Zack Snyder and Netflix's Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire in a FULL SPOILERS Discussion! 

Has Zack Snyder created THE successor to the Star Wars franchise? And did Rebel Moon 1 both satisfy us as a standalone effort and the launchpad for a much bigger franchise universe to come? Is it better than Snyder's work in the DCEU?

Rebel Moon – Part One Review

rebel-moon-part-one-child-of-fire-reviews.jpg

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say about Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is a flashy but hollow advertisement for the larger multimedia IP that will follow. Could we one day look back at this first chapter – with the full context of the franchise behind it – and feel more emotional impact about its events? Possibly, but that day is not today. 

Subscribe to ComicBook Nation! 

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below. BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE as we drop all sorts of BONUS MATERIAL on YouTube and/or audio platforms, in addition to our main shows! 

  1. SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

rebel-moon-part-1-spoilers-discussion-podcast.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of