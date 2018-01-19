Rian Johnson Destroys Star Wars Haters With Series of Silent Tweets

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has its share of detractors, but there is one criticism that director Rian Johnson has effectively shut down, and he didn’t have to say a word.

Of the criticisms that are out there in regard to The Last Jedi, one, in particular, takes issue with Luke being able to project himself to the battlefield from his island. There are those who say that the ability to project yourself like that isn’t in the Jedi’s arsenal, but Johnson proved otherwise in a series of silent tweets.

The tweets are only pictures, showing Johnson moving towards his bookshelf. He then zooms in on The Jedi Path and Book of Sith volumes, and then focuses on The Jedi Path. Johnson opens the book to the Advanced Force Techniques section, and zoomed in on one paragraph.

“Doppelganger, or Similfuturus, permits a Jedi to create a short-lived duplicate of himself or herself or an external object that is visually indistinguishable from the real item. Those who have perfected this ability can create phantoms of any person of their choosing or trick an enemy into seeing more objects, such as droids, than are actually present.”

To cap it all off he then posts a GIF of Homer Simpson silently backing away into the bushes.

While he could’ve given a full written out response to the criticism, this response was 10 times better. That paragraph also addresses the criticism of the vanishing did with that “trick an enemy into seeing more objects, such as droids” part. Johnson seems to have knocked out two birds with one stone.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi currently enjoys an 81.60 on ComicBook.com's composite rankings

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.