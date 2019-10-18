Rian Johnson Dreamt that The Lighthouse’s Robert Eggers Directed Star Wars

✖

We're only a few weeks away from the 92nd Academy Awards, and one of the nominees just had a dream about another nominee and we wish it was a reality! Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed Knives Out, is nominated for Best Original Screenplay for writing the film. Robert Eggers directed The Lighthouse, and it's up for Best Cinematography (Jarin Blaschke). If you've seen the black and white film starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, you know it's a bizarre masterpiece that's incredibly eerie and unique. If you haven't, you may know Eggers from directing the 2015 horror film, The Witch. Earlier this week, Johnson shared that he had a dream that Eggers decided to helm another film: Star Wars. Johnson is also known for directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so between his knowledge of the franchise and Eggers' wild filmmaking style, we can only imagine how weird and cool his version of the galaxy far, far away would be.

"I just woke up from a dream where Robert Eggers was showing me a cut of his new Star Wars movie and guys it was wiiiiiiiiild," Johnson tweeted. "Release the Eggers cut," he added. "Lotta boobs. If space cow boobs in TLJ gave you confusing angry feelings hoo boy you just WAIT"

You can check out the tweet below:

I just woke up from a dream where Robert Eggers was showing me a cut of his new Star Wars movie and guys it was wiiiiiiiiild — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 24, 2020

Many people had some great reactions to the idea:

"YER FOND OF ME PORG! SAY IT!," @ditzkoff wrote.

"Someone's definitely having weird sex with a tentacled alien," @AlishaGrauso replied.

"100% would watch," @missingwords wrote.

"The world needs Space Dafoe," @scott_tobias pointed out.

This image mash-up might be the best, though:

For Best Cinematography, The Lighthouse is going up against Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Robert Richardson), The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto), 1917 (Roger Deakins), and Joker (Lawrence Sher).

For Best Original Screenplay, Knives Out is going up against Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach), 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino), and Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won).

The Lighthouse is currently available for home viewing. Knives Out is still playing in select theaters and will be released on Digital HD on February 7th, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on February 25th.