Star Wars: Is Snoke Actually Talking To Rey In The Beginning of ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer?

Earlier this week, Star Wars fans witnessed the all-new trailer for The Last Jedi, a preview of what to expect from the film hitting theaters in two months. The trailer opened with words from Supreme Leader Snoke, who many might think was addressing his loyal follower Kylo Ren, but given the information we know about the film, is it possible he was attempting to persuade Rey to the Dark Side?

The trailer opens with Snoke claiming, “When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power, and beyond that, something truly special.” In The Force Awakens, we only saw Kylo Ren and General Hux interacting with the Supreme Leader, which, in conjunction with shots of Kylo and the First Order, one might interpret as Snoke speaking to Kylo.

Immediately following Snoke’s words, we get a shot of Rey igniting a lightsaber, which could mark a shift in the focus of the trailer, or could be confirmation of who Snoke was talking to.

Later in the trailer, Luke Skywalker expresses that he’s seen “raw strength” before, seemingly comparing Rey’s training on Ahch-To to Kylo Ren. Having two different powerful figures referring to Kylo’s “raw strength” would potentially be redundant, but would make more sense were Snoke to address Rey’s “raw” strength instead of Kylo’s.

Towards the end of the trailer, Snoke proclaims, “Fulfill your destiny,” with his hand outstretched, followed immediately by a shot of Rey being pushed back with the Supreme Leader’s Force powers. This confirms that the two characters will interact with one another face-to-face, so it’s possible that Snoke’s opening lines in the trailer come from a monologue he delivers to Rey when the characters meet.

Given Rey’s unfamiliarity with the Force and her powers, one scenario that could potentially pan out over the course of the film is Rey going to train with Luke when he tries to warn her of the powers of the Force. While he was able to bring balance to the Force, he also saw his training attempts corrupted with Kylo.

If Rey believes in Luke’s teachings and believes that the Jedi really should end, but experiences a connection with Kylo and Snoke, she could potentially embrace her darkness and join the Dark Side.

The Last Jedi lands in theaters on December 15.