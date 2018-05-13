Harrison Ford Interrupts Alden Ehrenreich’s Star Wars Interview: “Get Out of My Life!”

Star Wars icon Harrison Ford crashed an interview with series newcomer Alden Ehrenreich, who plays a younger Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The only thing better than one Han Solo is two. ❤️ Harrison Ford dropped by @CameronMathison‘s interview and surprised #SoloAStarWarsStory star Alden Ehrenreich! The full interview will be on https://t.co/issuFApt4j tomorrow. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5hy4GoZrhg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 12, 2018

Sitting down with Entertainment Tonight‘s Cameron Mathinson, an unsuspecting Ehrenreich was ambushed by Ford and Solo director Ron Howard, who is seen clearly enjoying the prank on his leading man.

“You’re sh—tting me,” Ehrenreich says in the video. “Oh my God.”

A straight-faced and stern Ford tells the young star to “get out of my chair,” drawing big laughs. “Get out of my life!” Ford says, before outstretching his hand and embracing Ehrenreich in a hug.

“Oh my God, that is awesome,” says a clearly surprised Ehrenreich. “Thanks for coming by!”

Ehrenreich has drawn praise for his turn as a younger take on the space smuggler, steered by Howard from a script by longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan (The Empire Strikes Back, The Force Awakens) and son Jonathan Kasdan.

Ford, who originated the role in 1977’s Star Wars and starred in Empire and Return of the Jedi before reprising the career-making role decades later in 2015’s The Force Awakens, openly admitted he didn’t “give a rat’s ass” about his death at the hands of son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and subsequent exit from the franchise — but the 75-year-old actor did impart some advice on 28-year-old Ehrenreich for his turn in the pilot’s seat.

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly Ford dubbed the rising star a “good kid, really good kid,” saying:

“What he did so beautifully for Alden was he talked a lot about what he remembered when he first read Star Wars, and what [series creator George Lucas] had done with Han,” Kennedy said.

“Who the character was and the conversations he had for so many years with George about how that character developed. He gave Alden that kind of insight which was invaluable. There were several times in the course of making the movie where Alden would actually recount some of the things that Harrison had pointed out. I think that was really, really helpful to him.”

For his first foray into a galaxy far, far away, veteran filmmaker Howard also turned to Ford “to know what he learned about the character,” Howard said.

“He said that Han is always torn between that sense that he was, in a way, an orphan, and therefore both yearned for connection with people and struggled with it at the same time. I thought that was pretty interesting.”

Howard later expanded on how Ehrenreich’s Han is different from Ford’s Han, saying Solo explores “the events, the relationships, the action, the adventure that he goes through that helps this young, brash guy, desperate for his freedom, begin to become the Han Solo we know in later movies.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.