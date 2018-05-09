New ‘Solo’ Clip Proves Chewbacca Could Never Keep His Cool at Holochess

Letting the Wookiee win is a lesson that most everyone could do well to learn, as evidenced by this new clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In the new scene, Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) is guiding Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) through a game of Dejarik, commonly referred to as holochess. Chewbacca makes a bad move, and Beckett makes him pay for it. Check it out in the clip above.

At some point, Chewbacca has to learn that not every game is for every sentient being. Sure he could try again, improve his strategy, try to get better. But when a criminal and an astrodroid are both getting the better of you and making you lose your cool? You have to know when to fold.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is presenting itself as a sci-fi heist film, unlike any other movie in the franchise, while also making use of many references and easter eggs that fans have come to expect.

This scene itself calls back to the original Star Wars movie, where Chewbacca and the droids nearly got into a confrontation due to R2-D2’s Dejarik skills.

One trailer also shows Han Solo and Chewie in shackles, while a character behind them is seen wearing Lando Calrissian’s disguise from Jabba the Hutt’s palace during Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

And beyond the notable presence of Mandalorian armor on display in Dryden Vos’ lair, a new TV spot indicates that this criminal answers to another more vile gangster, possibly teasing the presence of Jabba himself in the new film.

Director Ron Howard has spoken at length about the movie, saying it will channel the rebellious spirit of the ’70s, the era during which the original Star Wars movie was originally released.

“Larry and Jon Kasdan wrote this fantastic script and using the Han Solo character it sort of pushed things into an adventurous direction,” Howard told The Star Wars Show. “It’s kinda almost got a little ’70s feel. That rebelliousness, that recklessness, and so that’s informed a lot of the action and informed the way scenes are staged, the way the action’s cut, the way it’s shot, and I think you feel that in the trailer as well.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.

