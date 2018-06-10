‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Battling ‘Deadpool 2’ at the Box Office

Disney and Lucasfilm’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is locked in a box office battle with 20th Century Fox’s X-Men spinoff Deadpool 2 for second place at this weekend’s box office.

In its third weekend at the box office, Solo will cede the number one position at the box office to Ocean’s 8, which will open with a franchise-best $42 million at the box office.

Solo is currently looking for a second place finish, though it isn’t guaranteed. The film is tracking for a $14 million third frame haul at the box office after earning $4 million on Friday, but Deadpool 2 isn’t far behind.

Deadpool 2 earned $3.6 million on Friday and is tracking for $12.75 million. If Deadpool 2 overperforms and/or Solo: A Star Wars Story underperforms, we could see Deadpool 2 push back above Solo much like how Deadpool 2 retook first place at the international box office from the standalone Star Wars movie last weekend.

A24’s horror movie Hereditary had the biggest opening day in the studio’s history, earning $5.18 million at the box office. The critically-lauded film is set for a $12 million weekend, which is well above initial expectations.

Avengers: Infinity War continues its long climb of the all-time box office chart. In its seventh weekend at the box office, Infinity War will bring in approximately $6 million. The film recently received an extension on its theatrical run in China, perhaps to help make sure it becomes the fourth film ever to reach $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Sci-fi ensemble film Hotel Artemis is expected to open in eighth place, earning just $3.24 million for the weekend.

The horror-science fiction-action genre blender Upgrade is expected to slide down to ninth place in its second weekend with $1.85 million, bringing its box office total to $8.8 million.

1. Ocean’s 8

Opening Weekend

Friday: $15.9 million

Weekend: $42 million

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by Gary Ross and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

2. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Week Three

Friday: $4 million

Weekend: $14 million

Total: $175 million

Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.T

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany

3. Deadpool 2

Week Four

Friday: $3.6 million

Weekend: $12.8 million

Total: $277.8 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants — Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino — to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars as Deadpool alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Julian Dennison as Firefist, Zazie Beetz as Domino, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy.

The film is the eleventh in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise and lays the groundwork for the upcoming X-Force movie.

4. Hereditary

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.6 million

Weekend: $12 million

When Ellen passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

Hereditary is directed by Ari Aster and stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Seven

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6.8 million

Total: $654.7 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

6. Adrift

Week Two

Friday: $1.5 million

Weekend: $4.8 million

Total: $21.4 million

Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp couldn’t anticipate that they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope of rescue, Tami must now find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Adrift is produced and directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by David Branson Smith, Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell. The film is based on a true story, set in 1983, and stars ShaileneWoodley and Sam Claflin

7. Book Club

Week Four

Friday: $1.3 million

Weekend: $4.4 million

Total: $57.1 million

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage, Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached, Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through her decades-old divorce, and Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. The lives of these four lifelong friends are turned upside down after reading the infamous “50 Shades of Grey,” catapulting them into a series of outrageous life choices.

Book Club is directed by Bill Holderman from a screenplay by Holderman and Erin Simms. It stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen

8. Hotel Artemis

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.1 million

Total: $3 million

As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, disgruntled thieves make their way to Hotel Artemis — a 13-story, members-only hospital for criminals. It’s operated by the Nurse, a no-nonsense, high-tech healer who already has her hands full with a French assassin, an arms dealer and an injured cop. As the violence of the night continues, the Nurse must decide whether to break her own rules and confront what she’s worked so hard to avoid.

Hotel Artemis is directed by Drew Pearce Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Dave Bautista, and Zachary Quinto.

9. Upgrade

Week Two

Friday: $548,000

Weekend: $1.85 million

Total: $8.8 million

A brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed in the hospital and his beloved wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers Trace a cure — an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will enhance his body. Now able to walk, Grey finds that he also has superhuman strength and agility — skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life.

Upgrade is written and directed by Leigh Whannell. The film stars Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson. it is the latest film produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions, which is known for similar microbudget horror films.

10. Life of the Party

Week Five

Friday: $531,000

Weekend: $1.75 million

Total: $49.9 million

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime and dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Unfortunately, Deanna winds up at the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the outspoken new student soon begins a journey of self-discovery while fully embracing all of the fun, freedom and frat boys that she can handle.

Life of the Party is directed by Ben Falcone and written by Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The film stars McCarthy, Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Debby Ryan, Adria Arjona, Jessie Ennis, Stephen Root, and Jacki Weaver.