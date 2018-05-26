‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Writer Reveals Why Tag and Bink Scene Was Cut

The latest Star Wars spinoff film is packed with Easter Eggs referencing some classic moments in the ongoing franchise, and even has some surprising characters appearing in key cameos.

But after Ron Howard revealed cult-classic comic book characters Tag and Bink would make their big screen debut in Solo: A Star Wars Story, they were nowhere to be found in the film. ComicBook.com spoke about this deleted scene with screenwriter Jon Kasdan, who was going to portray one half of the comedic duo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the things we went back and forth on a lot is that both Larry [Kasdan, co-writer] and I felt that it was important to see Han in the Imperial Academy, in the Navy, because we wanted to see him become this pilot, “Kasdan said. “And from the first draft through the last draft, there was a chunk of the movie — Very short. Like, I’d say 80 seconds long — That showed him in the Imperial Academy doing some sort of flight things, sort of disobeying a direct order, and getting kicked out.

“And as he’s getting kicked out, he’s being sort of moved out of the official courtroom by Tag and Bink, played by [me] and Toby Hefferman, our [first] AD. And we were certain that these scene was going to remain because it’s a crucial moment in his life. And it was the last thing to come out. It was heartbreaking.”

While the scene doesn’t seem that vital to the plot, Kasdan revealed he was surprised director Ron Howard cut the scene for one particular reason.

“We were so sure, too, that Ron actually put his wife, Cheryl, who has to be in all his movies because it’s his only superstition, into the scene because he’s like, ‘Well, this is the one thing that isn’t coming out.’ And then it did come out, and Ron had to get Cheryl over to Disney and CGI her into another shot just so we weren’t cursed. So, when I think you’ll see Tag and Bink is on the Blu-Ray, because no way we’re putting that on Blu-Ray without the Imperial Academy sequence. It’s a great sequence, too.”

While Tag and Bink didn’t make their big screen debut, there’s still a chance that they could pop up elsewhere in a different capacity. But at least we’ll be able to see the deleted scene when the film is released on home video.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters.