‘Solo’ Actor Donald Glover on Billy Dee Williams, SNL, and a Derrick Comedy Reunion

In the upcoming Star Wars spinoff film, Donald Glover has some big shoes to fill when he plays the young Lando Calrissian.

But the actor received his stamp of approval from Billy Dee Williams, who attended the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story and enjoyed what he saw from the Lucasfilm newcomer. I caught up with Glover to ask him about Williams’ reaction to the new movie.

“He texted me,” Glover told me. “He said ‘You did a good job.’ That was all I wanted, all I needed.”

Glover previously met up with Williams to gain some insight into playing the popular character, and he did well enough in Solo: A Star Wars Story that the original actor endorsed what Childish Gambino brought to the table.

“It definitely made me feel like I didn’t let him down,” Glover said. “He was such an iconic figure in the first one, in The Empire Strikes Back, that I definitely didn’t want to let him down.”

I spoke with Williams moments after the world premiere ended, where he revealed that enjoyed the new movie.

Glover made waves in the lead up to Solo‘s premiere, debuting a brand new song called “This Is America” and appearing on a well-received episode of Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest.

The actor has roots in sketch comedy, starting his career in the spotlight as part of the YouTube sketch comedy group Derrick Comedy, which featured skits with SNL alum Bobby Moynihan.

Glover spoke about his time on Saturday Night Live fondly.

“It’s always fun to be silly. And it’s like real showbiz, I guess. I kind of grew up in that, changing out of costumes, running behind the scrims. That’s always been what I’ve done since I was a child. It felt really fun to be a part of team with all the writers and Lorne [Michaels, SNL producer] and the Not Ready For Prime-Time Players. It was just really great. It was probably one of the best weeks I’ve had in a long time.”

When asked if there’s any chance of a Derrick Comedy reunion, Glover was positive though unsure of what that would be.

“I think always. We could definitely — times have changed, though. I’m like, I don’t even know what we would do now, but you know. There’s always a way.”

Glover will appear as Lando this week when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.