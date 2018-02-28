‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ International Trailer and Poster Released

As we inch closer and closer to the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm is starting to turn up the heat on the promotional onslaught.

A brand new international trailer and poster were just released for their latest Star Wars spinoff focusing on the young Han Solo, offering another glimpse at all of the intergalactic heisting actions fans can expect in May.

The Japanese trailer does not offer any new footage, but it does remix the initial Super Bowl teaser with the first official trailer that was released the following day. We get Han’s voice over as he claims his intention to be recognized as the best pilot in the galaxy, as well as the shot of him in a holding cell looking up when someone asks for his name.

We also see the clips of Beckett requesting Solo’s and Chewbacca’s assistance in joining his heist crew, the scene of Qi’ra telling him that she knows what he really is, and the glimpse at what could be the Kessel Run that closes the trailer out.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has been a tumultuous production, and that’s even being kind. As the second spinoff attempt from Lucasfilm, it’s also suffered more than the usual production delays — and yet it’s remarkably keeping the May release date that the studio has always intended for the Star Wars saga.

But the ousting of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller necessitated a longer production time as the replacement Ron Howard reshoot many scenes to bring the movie up to snuff for Kathleen Kennedy. And the rumors surrounding the production include Alden Ehrenreich needing acting lessons in order to satisfy the executives.

Of course, other none of these are confirmed except for Howard’s involvement, and he’s been very optimistic about the film’s release ever since he came on board, as well as very respectful to the previous directors.

“I know Chris and Phil. They’re incredibly talented guys, and all anyone at Imagine Entertainment wants to do is find a way to work with Chris and Phil, and that’s every bit as much the case today as ever,” Howard said to EW. “But when I learned that this change was happening, it just came in a moment where I was working on lots of new projects for Imagine, and I had not planned to direct anything last year. So then this came my way, and I was talking to [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy], and the now tragically late [producer] Alli Shearmur, an old friend. I was reluctant, but I also began to feel that I could help.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.