‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Director Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Image

Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard wished fans a Happy New Year with a fresh behind-the-scenes image.

Happy New Year from Team #Solo. We’re pretty pumped for 2018 pic.twitter.com/Gy3WkkGBiA — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2018

“Happy New Year from Team #Solo,” Howard wrote on Twitter. “We’re pretty pumped for 2018.”

The Star Wars spinoff, centered around a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), tells the famous space pirate-slash-smuggler’s adventures before his time with the Rebellion in the episodic Star Wars saga.

Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Homecoming) co-star as the younger takes on Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian.

Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany round out Solo‘s cast.

With The Last Jedi weeks into its theatrical run, Disney is expected to soon launch its marketing campaign for the standalone set in a galaxy far, far away. A first look leaked online earlier this week, offering fans a glimpse of Ehrenreich, Glover and Suotamo in costume.

Han’s infamous archfoe Boba Fett is rumored to make an appearance and longtime Star Wars composer John Williams most recently boarded Solo to provide its theme. John Powell (Shrek, X-Men: The Last Stand) will write the score.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.