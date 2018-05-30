‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Confirms Major Old Republic Character is Canon

The latest film in the Star Wars franchise is packed with winks, nods, and Easter Eggs referencing some major moments in the saga. But one intriguing details confirms a major character from the Old Republic lore is now canon.

In The Art of Solo: A Star Wars Story by Phil Szostak, one excerpt details the many exotic artifacts on display in Dryden Vos’ quarters, including an elegant table. The surface is fixed in place by a large chunk of obsidian, with carvings of hieroglyphs etched across the face.

The entry in the book by Lee Sandales, a set director and member of the Lucasfilm’s art department, reveals just where this imposing black stone came from, courtesy of Twitter user @tategerber:

“The central desk, which represents the administrative seat of his power, is a bespoke piece of furniture. The stone base, that Dryden has plundered from the Sith temple of Exar Kun, is made from polished obsidian and decorated with carved hieroglyphs representing spells that protected its former home.”

Fans familiar with older Sith lore from the Legends canon likely got excited at the mention of Exar Kun, as the former Jedi was one of the few Dark Side users who was able to preserve his spirit after death.

Kun, like Anakin Skywalker, was a member of the Jedi Order who grew curious with the power of the Dark Side of the Force and the legends of the Sith. He helped establish the Brotherhood of the Sith, which fought to end the Jedi Order and the rule of the Republic.

There have been few mentions of characters and events from the former Expanded Universe, showing that the Lucasfilm Story Group is keen on keeping some of these fan favorite aspects as part of the canon.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Luke Skywalker’s collection of trinkets included a destroyed lightsaber remnant that belonged to a Jedi Crusader. While it’s yet to be confirmed, that faction used to be known as followers of Revan, a popular character from the Knights Of The Old Republic series.

Whether or not Lucasfilm has plans to follow up on these revered sections of the canon remains to be seen, but it’s clear that they plan to recognize some of these events and characters that don’t contradict the new stories they want to tell.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters.

