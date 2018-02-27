‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Director Weighs in on ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi just weeks away from being released on home video, Lucasfilm has turned its attention to promoting the next film in the franchise.

One person excited for the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story happens to be Rian Johnson, who will be able to enjoy the surprises of the new movie like the rest of us — as a fan. Johnson spoke with ComicBook.com at the AARP Movies for Grownup Awards, where we asked if he knew about the Super Bowl trailer debut.

“I knew it was coming, but I was still…” said Johnson. “I was clicking, clicking, clicking, ‘yeah, yeah!’ And I think it looks so beautiful. I can’t wait for people to see more of the film – it’s so fun, it’s so funny. The cast is so charismatic, and I think they all just did a great job with it.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the second spinoff movie in the franchise, coming after Rogue One. Both films had somewhat tumultuous productions, with Rogue One undergoing significant reshoots while Solo had a director change in the middle of the film. Star Wars: The Force Awakens also underwent reshoots that necessitated delaying the film’s original May release until December.

In fact, the only film that didn’t hit any major snags in the production was Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film’s shooting and post phase established a strong working relationship with Lucasfilm, and they’re now bringing Johnson back for another trilogy of films separate from the Skywalker saga.

Johnson is still in the discussion phase of those new films, and is unsure if he will tackle them right away or make another different film before he gets to work on them.

“We’ll see. We’re still figuring out what the timing of the next trilogy is going to be. If I can sneak another one in before it, I definitely will,” Johnson said. “I’m chomping at the bit to get started on the new trilogy. I also have a bunch of ideas that I had from before this movie came around and so if I can get one of those out quickly, I’ll definitely try and do it.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes to Digital HD on March 13th, and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 27th.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

