‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Toys Hit Stores on Wookiee Weekend

Fans finally got their first glimpse at the new merchandise coming out in promotion of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now we have an idea of when they’ll be available for purchase.

A new rumor from JediNews out of New York Toy Fair indicates that we’ll be able to get our hands on Solo collectables as part of an event being dubbed Wookiee Weekend, beginning on April 20th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wookiee Weekend follows in the tradition of Force Friday for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Going Rogue for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Force Friday II for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

For those unfamiliar with the campaign, it’s a wide release of Star Wars merchandise across all retailers, in which a lot of different promotional partners release their products for the upcoming movie. With Chewbacca’s major role coming up in Solo: A Star Wars Story, it makes sense that the furry pilot is getting the spotlight for the new film.

Fans have already seen a lot of the merchandise that will be available for the new Star Wars movie, including the new Hasbro items. They’ll have a new wave of Force Link action figures, dubbed Force Link 2.0, as well as a new sears of large 12-inch toys. They’ll also be releasing a new Nerf blaster, a Force Masters lightsaber set, and a Playskool Millennium Falcon playset.

And then there’s the LEGO sets. The sweet, sweet LEGO sets. While they do offer some plot teases that may or not come to fruition in the film (you never know with LEGO), fans can at least expect some iteration of the Kessel Run to be depicted on screen. And those sets show Han Solo infiltrating an Imperial base, so at least they got the heist aspect nailed.

Merchandise also seemingly revealed the major change to the Millennium Falcon as ownership transferred from Lando Calrissian to Han Solo.

Those who watched the trailer likely noticed the elongated point at the nose of the ship, very different from the fork that fans are used to seeing in the Star Wars galaxy. The toys reveal that the fork carries a separate shuttle that’s used as a cargo bay, and can be piloted separate from the main ship.

There are tons of new collectables for fans to hunt down with the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and now we know when we might be able to get our hands on them.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres May 25th.