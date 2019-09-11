Star Wars Fan Art Gives Kylo Ren and Rey a Romantic Anime Makeover

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy is built around the conflict and attraction of Force users Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Though Rey and Kylo have never been shown romantic sparks, their connection has nonetheless led Star Wars fans to the fantasize that they could end up together.

Well, now the worlds of Star Wars and Anime are colliding, as one fan artist has taken the Kylo/Rey “Reylo” ‘ship and given it a glorious anime makeover:

우주양파님 아이디어로 그려본 닼사로 가는 레이를 막는 카일로입니당! 카일로가 너무 착하게 그려짐ㅋㅋㅋ #reylo #dontgothatway pic.twitter.com/ymNnlOy7sm — 신데렐로 (@fpdlffh) September 11, 2019

Translations of the tweet don’t make too much sense (forgive any inaccuracies), with results like “A Space Onion Idea: A Kylo Ren Party, which prevents Ray from going to Saro! Kyle’s too sweet to draw.”

So, while the artist’s intention may not be clear, the result of the artwork definitely is: This is a cute little piece of anime-inspired work, and we wish there were more examples of Star Wars looking like this.

Rey and Kylo Ren’s story will reach its culminating chapter with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters this holiday season. Naturally, the plot details of Episode IX are being kept under wraps, but the recent Rise of Skywalker trailer at D23 definitely teased an epic duel between these two light/dark side Force users – including a major Rey twist!

That twist was a final shot of Kylo Ren facing a much different version of Rey, as the girl was dressed in dark robes and wielding a red, double-bladed lightsaber. Fans have been buzzing like crazy about what “Dark Rey’s” storyline in the film will be – but for “Reylo” shippers, the thought that Rey could became a dark bad girl for dark bad boy Kylo Ren is about as enticing as any possible big shocking reveal that Rise of Skywalker could throw at us.

…And there are quite a few potential surprises in store. That includes Jedi and Sith masters of the past possibly making a return as Force ghosts, to either train or outright possess this new generation of warriors. Whether that’s true or not, we know that Emperor Palpatine will be making it out of the grave,which would leave little time or room for Rey and Kylo to get close.

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker will be in theatres on December 20th.