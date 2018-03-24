Bad Lip Reading Turns ‘Star Wars’ Into a Musical

To paraphrase Obi-Wan Kenobi, it’s not a moon.

The folks over at the YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading channel have turned their brand of goofy misreading dialogue to the first Star Wars film, turning A New Hope into a surprisingly probably musical staring Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). The result? Just over four minutes of hilarity that is “It’s Not a Moon”. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video uses parts from multiple scenes in the movie but centers on the scene where, after having been arrested by Darth Vader, Leia is taken to Tarkin who threatens to destroy her home planet of Alderaan with the Death Star unless she tells them where the hidden Rebel base is located. Leia gives them a location, but Tarkin destroys Alderaan anyway. In Star Wars the scene is incredibly powerful and dramatic, but when added to music with some hilariously bad lip reading — the line “now I have to go teach the kids to drink powdered goat bladders” comes to mind — it turns into a nearly perfect musical sure to make fans want more.

“It’s Not a Moon” is just the latest time that Bad Lip Reading has taken on the Star Wars universe. Bad Lip Reading has frequently visited the galaxy far, far away often taking scenes and moments from the iconic films and giving them a wild musical reimagining. Previously, The Empire Strikes Back saw Yoda declare that he “love to groove and boogie” in “Seagulls! (Stop It Now)” among others.

Like the Yoda-centric video before it, “It’s Not a Moon” is pretty catchy and even though Tarkin, Vader and the Empire are the bad guys, we can’t help but root for them as we sing along. After all, as the song says, they have the ultimate power in the universe. Who are we to argue with that?

Of course, if you prefer the real sounds of the Star Wars saga, you’re in luck there, too. Disney Music Group recently announced plans to rerelease all six of composer John Williams’ original Star Wars soundtracks on CD, remastered and complete with new artwork in May.

What do you think of this musical take on Star Wars: A New Hope? Let us know in the comments!