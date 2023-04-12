Star Wars Live-Action Ahsoka Series Casts Hunger Games Actor

Wes Chatham (The Expanse, Hunger Games) is the newest addition to Star Wars: Ahsoka. The live-action Star Wars series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano debuted its first teaser trailer at Star Wars Celebration last week, along with the reveal that Ahsoka will premiere in August on Disney+. Deadline reports Wes Chatham "will play the right-hand man to Lars Mikkelsen's Admiral Thrawn," with the latter most likely the primary villain of the series. Fans got a quick glimpse of Mikkelsen's Admiral Thrawn in the Ahsoka trailer, and he's the latest in a long line of animated Star Wars characters to be adapted to live-action.

So far we've had Star Wars: The Clone Wars alums Ahsoka, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Cad Bane all appear on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, with Ahsoka bringing the live-action versions of Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla from Star Wars Rebels. While Katee Sackhoff reprises her voice role as the live-action Bo-Katan, Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine and Mary Elizabeth Winstead portrays Hera in Ahsoka.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo Discusses Training to Play Sabine Wren

Natasha Liu Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian warrior and revolutionary leader best known from the animated series, Star Wars Rebels, in Ahsoka. Bordizzo will be bringing Sabine to life in live-action for the first time, and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with her about her Mandalorian training.

"It took a very long time," Bordizzo shared. "It took months and months and I'm so glad we had the time because it would have sucked to come in late and then try to rush to be at the level that I wanted to be at. So it took a long time and I think that the hardest part was probably just doing it justice because you just don't want it to not be anything but awesome. So reaching that level physically takes its time."

When asked about training for potential future seasons, Bordizzo added, "If we get Season 2, I'm training from now, the minute it's announced, that I'll be like back in that, I love it." Finally, Davis asked Bordizzo about Bo-Katan Kryzee's (Katee Sackhoff) current arc on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and how Sabine would feel about Bo getting the Darksaber in the latest episode. "Honestly? Respect for Bo," Bordizzo replied.

"Sabine [Wren] means so much to so many people," Bordizzo said last year at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. "I have known that I would be playing Sabine for a year, and I'm so relieved that I can openly fangirl with the rest of you."

Ahsoka debuts in August on Disney+.