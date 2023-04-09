Star Wars: Ahsoka's Sabine Wren Reveals How She Trained to Become the Rebel Mandalorian (Exclusive)

Star Wars Celebration is in the midst of its third day in London, and one of the biggest reveals of the con so far was the debut of the first official trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka, the upcoming series that sees Rosario Dawson in the titular role. The show is also set to star Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, the Mandalorian warrior and revolutionary leader best known from the animated series, Star Wars Rebels. Bordizzo will be bringing Sabine to life in live action for the first time, and ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with her about her Mandalorian training.

"It took a very long time," Bordizzo shared. "It took months and months and I'm so glad we had the time because it would have sucked to come in late and then try to rush to be at the level that I wanted to be at. So it took a long time and I think that the hardest part was probably just doing it justice because you just don't want it to not be anything but awesome. So reaching that level physically takes its time."

When asked about training for potential future seasons, Bordizzo added, "If we get Season 2, I'm training from now, the minute it's announced, that I'll be like back in that, I love it." Finally, Davis asked Bordizzo about Bo-Katan Kryzee's (Katee Sackhoff) current arc on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and how Sabine would feel about Bo getting the Darksaber in the latest episode. "Honestly? Respect for Bo," Bordizzo replied.

"Sabine [Wren] means so much to so many people," Bordizzo said last year at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. "I have known that I would be playing Sabine for a year, and I'm so relieved that I can openly fangirl with the rest of you."

Who Stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka?

In addition to Dawson in the titular role and Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Ahsoka is set to star Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), David Tennant (Huyang), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Ray Stevenson (Baylin), and Ivanna Sakhno (Shin). It was also previously reported that Hayden Christensen will be appearing in the show as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Dave Filoni will direct multiple episodes of Ahsoka. Other directors include Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa. Recently, Filoni revealed to The Wrap that bringing animated characters into live-action isn't his priority, but he did tease more to come in Ahsoka.

"At the end of the day, I've been very happy with the ones that have gone over," Filoni said of the characters who have moved from animation to live-action. "There may or may not be more in Ahsoka, if that's your thing. If you're excited about that, I'm just saying that one might have a few more, which makes sense, by the way. As you know, I wrote it. You can't fault me there."

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ this August.