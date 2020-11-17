Star Wars Actor Anthony Daniels Confirms He Will Never Retire From the Franchise

✖

After decades of movies, video games, and animated series and specials, the character of C-3PO is likely to continue to be a part of the Star Wars universe. And as far as actor Anthony Daniels is concerned, they'll have to drag him away. The actor, who is 74 years old and has been playing the role of C-3PO for more than 40 years, is out to promote The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ and the Oculus 2 game Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge -- and he suspects that while his character might not appear in live-action feature films again anytime soon, it's still likely the work will keep coming.

As long as Lucasfilm and Disney are interested in having him back, apparently Daniels is interested in coming back. Probably even moreso now that playing C-3PO isn't likely to require him to get into a suit of armor ever again.

"No, I'm never going to retire," Daniels told CinemaBlend bluntly. "They're going to have to throw me out the door...Life is not over, the films, may be taking a back seat for 3PO, for a very very long time, I would think. But there's all sorts of other media, particularly now with digital formats, that I'm so happy, and grateful and proud to be part of."

You can check out the special's official synopsis below. It's available to stream on Disney+ now, and Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge hits Thursday.

"Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

Are you looking forward to checking out the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.