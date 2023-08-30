Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Confirmed One of the Most Controversial Parts of 'The Last Jedi'

Star Wars: Ahsoka just openly confirmed one of the most controversial and debated parts of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - namely, that the Force is something that anyone (not just Jedi) can use.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3 SPOILERS Follow!

(Photo: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka Episode 3 "Time to Fly" opens with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) chasing down the lead on Morgan Elsbeth's dark side henchmen, while doing some in-flight training on the way. The show directly addresses a lot of the questions Star Wars fans had when it was revealed that Sabine had been training with Ahsoka to be a Jedi, by delving into why Sabine cannot understand or access the Force. It's in that conversation that Ahsoka re-iterates what director Rian Johnson tried to show in The Last Jedi (especially its final scene): that the Force surrounds all living things, and it simply takes awareness, sensitivity, and/or training to access and use it. Sabine'd difficulties are attributed to her Mandalorian background, as the warrior culture's creed has often been in direct conflict with the Jedi way.

Director Rian Johnson and Star Wars: The Last Jedi have endured massive backlash for the thematic ideas it pursued and how it attempted to advance Star Wars lore beyond the Skywalker Saga; however, it was Geroge Lucas who famously proclaimed the Force was for anyone to use, while breaking down Luke Skywalker's evolution into a true Jedi between the years of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi:

A lot of people get confused about the Force. They see it as some special thing that you can find and pick up and put it on your head and suddenly you have the Force. Whereas it's always been designed so that every [living] being has the Force. The amount of Force, which is like talent or intelligence, is different in every person. Some of it is inherited, but it's no more than a talent. It's not something you can acquire – it's something you can learn to use. I have the power to lift that cup off the table using the Force, but I can't do it unless I have been trained to do it.

With The Jedi Order gone, the notion of non-Jedi Force users is a key one for the franchise, if it wants to introduce new lightsaber-wielding characters that don't conflict with the canon timeline of Luke Skywalker's Jedi Temple being in operation. It also establishes canon lore that could be pivotal for the upcoming bookending films to the franchise with James Mangold's movie about the first Jedi, and the New Jedi Order movie featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey.

