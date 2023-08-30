Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Introduced One of the Weirdest Parts of Rebels, and Fans Don't Know What to Think

Within the past few years, Lucasfilm has largely focused on developing shows for Disney+. With the likes of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni overseeing the studio's output for streaming, this has enabled many of the Star Wars' animated projects to receive live-action adaptations. In fact, the latest episode of Ahsoka included a live-action version of one of Star Wars Rebels' most infamous beings. Spoilers up ahead for Ahsoka Episode Three! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up with the episode!

All of the fans that anticipated seeing purrgil in Ahsoka were right on the money with their predictions, with the weird space whales appearing in the flesh in the show's third episode. Though they were only seen for a short while, it was enough to connect the show's ongoing plot to the disappearance of Ezra Bridger, an event the purrgil inadvertently caused in the closing moments of Rebels.

"I thought a lot about that… It's one of those things that you go 'Oh boy, I love the idea of an end credits scene!'" Filoni previously revealed about including a teaser involving the purrgil and Bridger. "But as tempting as that is, I [decided that] if I cover that, then I want to do it right, and I don't want to commit to things right now because things might change. So I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I'll say this much: they're not dead. Both of them survive, both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the purrgil return!