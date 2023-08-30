Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Introduced One of the Weirdest Parts of Rebels, and Fans Don't Know What to Think
A beloved (yet incredibly weird) part of Rebels has made its way to live-action!
Within the past few years, Lucasfilm has largely focused on developing shows for Disney+. With the likes of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni overseeing the studio's output for streaming, this has enabled many of the Star Wars' animated projects to receive live-action adaptations. In fact, the latest episode of Ahsoka included a live-action version of one of Star Wars Rebels' most infamous beings. Spoilers up ahead for Ahsoka Episode Three! Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch up with the episode!
All of the fans that anticipated seeing purrgil in Ahsoka were right on the money with their predictions, with the weird space whales appearing in the flesh in the show's third episode. Though they were only seen for a short while, it was enough to connect the show's ongoing plot to the disappearance of Ezra Bridger, an event the purrgil inadvertently caused in the closing moments of Rebels.
"I thought a lot about that… It's one of those things that you go 'Oh boy, I love the idea of an end credits scene!'" Filoni previously revealed about including a teaser involving the purrgil and Bridger. "But as tempting as that is, I [decided that] if I cover that, then I want to do it right, and I don't want to commit to things right now because things might change. So I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I'll say this much: they're not dead. Both of them survive, both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about the purrgil return!
#Ahsoka Spoilers— 💙 Jenna 🧡 AHSOKA SPOILERS (@cap_rexofthe501) August 30, 2023
Dave Filoni finally getting to add the space whales to his live action Star Wars pic.twitter.com/RKr5bCLP25
Space whales i love you so much #Ahsoka— Hannah (@Hschooler20) August 30, 2023
Welp. I sure didn't have Space Whales on my Bingo card. #Ahsoka— Michael Clawson (@MichaelClawson) August 30, 2023
#Ahsoka spoilers— In’ob 🌵🫐 Battle of Jedha (@Inemanob) August 30, 2023
Whale Whale Whale… what do we have here? 👁️
Someone: "They're... just space whales"

Me:#Ahsoka
Me:#Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/9WEMzBiCTP— PenPlays (@Penkid11) August 30, 2023
We got space whales! #Ahsoka— Michael (Variant From Earth-92131) (@SecretAvenger22) August 30, 2023
@ahsokaofficial – Ep. 3 of #Ahsoka is easily 1 of my favorite episodes outta any of the @starwars series.— in my villain era 🦹🏽♂️ (@iwasbtw) August 30, 2023
Not only did we get to see the Space Whales (Purrgil) brought to life 👏🏽
But also, that space battle w/ Ahsoka! Her fighting in actual space?? Epic! 😮💨 #StarWarsRebels pic.twitter.com/f9eis5eIbC
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.prev