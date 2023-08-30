Star Wars: Ahsoka Connected Itself to a Lesser-Known Star Wars Series With New Character

Lucasfilm has finally released its most recent series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and three episodes have arrived. Initial reactions have been exemplary, and from every thing we have seen in the trailer, Star Wars will have a great time. Ahsoka will do many things for the Star Wars universe, and one of those things just so happens to be a Star Wars Resistance cameo. In the third episode of Ahsoka, we see Senator Hamato Xiono, previously seen in Star Wars Resistance and played here by Mulan star Nelson Lee.

How Does Ahsoka Connect to Star Wars Resistance

During the latest Star Wars episode, Ahsoka, a character from the Star Wars Resistance animated series, is brought to live-action. Hamato Xiono was brought into the live-action Star Wars universe and was played by Nelson Lee. While we don't know when we will see the character next, this is some excellent content for the Galaxy far, far away.

Who is Hamato Xiono?

Fandom describes the Star Wars Resistance character as follows, "Hamato Xiono was a human male senator from Hosnian Prime in the New Republic Senate and the father of Resistance operative Kazuda Xiono, alongside Kazuda's mother. During the latter years of the New Republic Era, Senator Xiono facilitated his son's entry into a New Republic Defense Force academy which, in turn, led to Kazuda's service in the New Republic Defense Fleet's Starfighter Corps. When the First Order destroyed Hosnian Prime, Hamato, Kazuda's mother, and the rest of their family survived, as they had been off-planet during the cataclysm. Following the loss of the New Republic Senate, Senator Xiono contacted his son, warning him of the danger his activity as a Resistance spy had placed his family in."

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode Count

Disney+ confirmed that Star Wars: Ahsoka will be eight episodes. The series is also expected to have slightly-longer episodes than its companion series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni shared in a recent interview with Collider. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes... Maybe on average a little longer, but I honestly I don't know where they are right now, in the most recent cuts that I've done, but I would say it's in the same range."

What Will Star Wars: Ahsoka Be About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Ahsoka as we learn them.

What do you think about the most recent episode of Ashoka? Are you excited to conclude the series when it arrives on television? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!